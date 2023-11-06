'The murder of Jews broke that cease-fire': Israel Special Envoy on antisemitism

ABC News' Linsey Davis spoke to Michal Cotler-Wunsh, Israel's Special Envoy for Combating Antisemitism, about rising global antisemitism, military actions in Gaza and the efforts to free hostages.

November 6, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live