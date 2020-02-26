Transcript for Murder trial begins for American teens accused of killing Italian cop

After seven months in an Italian prison to one merit it is charged with murder finally facing a judge. The trial now under way in Rome for nineteen year old Gabriel ninety how Huard and twenty year old Canadian elder from California. Accused of killing an Italian police officer after a drug deal gone bad a investigators say the confrontation last July started when the teens stole a backpack and were seen here on surveillance running away. Before demanding cash and cocaine for the bags were tore. Two unarmed plain clothed police officers leader confronted the teens got that prosecutors saying elder claimed he was thrown into the ground but didn't. Nolan the men were police saying he stabbed officer Marius search yellow ray got eleven times with this night in self defense. At the same time policing at how Huard scuffled with Rica's partner. He's seen here blindfolded after his arrest police later calling that on the state. His father saying in a statement Gabriel absolutely didn't think that there could be a fight. And he didn't know that his friend was armed he only learned what really happened after his arrest. And elders family now saying we are grateful that this process is finally moving forward and we hope that this trial can stay focused on the facts of what happened that night. We look forward to the truth coming out and tipped in coming whole. And both defendants are also charged with attempted extortion and resisting police they face a maximum of life in prison if convicted. RC Gonzales ABC news Los Angeles.

