How a music festival turned into one of the worst massacres in Israel’s history

ABC News talked with survivors and families of the missing in addition to analyzing and verifying witness video and security footage to piece together how the brutal killings unfolded.

October 12, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live