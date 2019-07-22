Transcript for Mystery surrounding young couple found murdered on remote highway in Canada

The murder of this young couple traveling in Canada remains a mystery I don't know who would do something like this this was. Someone's son. Someone star. They're two families grieving on opposite sides of the world 24 year old China diss an American from North Carolina. And her 23 year old Australian boyfriend Lucas Fowler. We're just the same personality that fight him matter but that pounding each other and I were going to be for amber. Police in Canada say the couple died last week their bodies found along side this remote highway. But have not said how they were murdered her killer is still believed to be at large as not yet clear but at Lucas and China. We're targeted. Work this was kind of opportunity China's family says the two were experienced travelers and it recently sat on the road trip to explore Canada's national parks together. Along the way their blue 1986. Chevy van broke down on highway 97 it was here they were spotted by this couple who offered help. The German insisted that they were okay and that he did need our help and that and that seemed to eight. Somebody so evil would do something so horrific so then. It's just terrible their bodies were discovered the following day. Martin never gonna get full closure on this and and it's in our the rest of our lives. Canadian authorities say they discovered another body and are investigating the disappearance of two teenagers in the same area are now urging the public to remain vigilant. Maggie really ABC news New York.

