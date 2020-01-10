-
Now Playing: Presidential debate, Supreme Court, Paris Fashion Week: World in Photos, Sept. 30
-
Now Playing: Humpback whale lifts boat
-
Now Playing: Greek police fire tear gas at demonstrators
-
Now Playing: Drone flies over giant human chain
-
Now Playing: Postboxes change color to honor Black Britons
-
Now Playing: Russian opposition leader accuses Putin of being behind poisoning
-
Now Playing: Black Americans create safe havens from racism
-
Now Playing: Vaccine Watch: Are China and Russia cutting corners on safety?
-
Now Playing: Endangered okapi born at London Zoo
-
Now Playing: Northern lights appear in Norwegian night sky
-
Now Playing: Art, whales and protests: World in Photos, Sept 29
-
Now Playing: Baby koala emerges from mother's pouch for first time
-
Now Playing: Wineries in Europe turning wine into hand sanitizer amid COVID-19
-
Now Playing: Coronavirus victims honored with 50,000 Spanish flags
-
Now Playing: California fires, camel racing, coronavirus tribute; The World in Photos, Sept. 28
-
Now Playing: Rescued Beluga whales take first swim in open water
-
Now Playing: COVID-19 deaths near 1 million worldwide
-
Now Playing: Alpaca pitch invasion pauses soccer match in UK