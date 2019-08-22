Transcript for NatGeo explorer discusses effects of climate change

We're going to continue this conversation. With Andres bruise oh he's a geo scientists and conservationists. And a National Geographic Explorer who has actually worked in the Amazon. For the last ten years. And you just returned from a from the Amazon recently as well. I I guess everyone would have to ask you what was it like to see the Amazon in this condition up close. So a lot of things is dead that it was Russia for you know fires do happen but not not on the scale. And that's not something that's truly heart wrenching. A. I mean what what can say you've got its huge huge plumes of smoke you've got nasty nasty for station crews fires. And when you're talking about an area that's truly one of the greatest celebrations of life on this planet one of the areas it literally cleans our water. Are clean pure or tries are our air and in the case in the Amazon profile aides are owned. Or watered discretion during the dry season. We gotta get worried unfortunately. So what are at V solutions says slow it down. How does this how does all of these fires how does it come to an end. So as as mentioned accurately. There's been a look great now unfortunate according to my a lot of members are in college for example you have this chase where. They are definitely feeling attacked by their current administration. The administration. Has said multiple times you know why we're here to develop the jungle. But first world nations and very did their development. Now it's our turn to new ours. That's an issue we don't have or type force and we have anymore in the Amazon basins or fleet. 90% the size of the United States about 70%. Of that still covered in rain forest. You name it won't mean we can be losing jungle there's different estimates anywhere between one and half to three. Soccer fields every single minute of rain forced being destroyed. This is one of the most bio diverse areas on the plan and a source impacts from what peace means and why this matters. Well first off there's so many things that you and I might say for granted it could be medicine's it could be and knew he ridicules or could help improve the human condition. That are of lying in wait to be discovered in the Amazon. They're eats itself a place of what sort of natural biological warfare where the plants in the animals in the insects are constantly trying to outdo each other. To create new compounds which can greatly benefit us as far as. How to put an end of this. Number one. Recently members of the administration ended up cutting a lot of a lot of it's powered even fight forest fires. So there's no question of on one side it's not only promoting. Deforestation not only promoting development of land in the Amazon. But also at the same time gutting the institutions that are mall owner and all of us and saying they're all fake science on one side and then on the other side. We win the fire fighting cores that would normally controllers and more effective way. They lost a lot of funding so it's it's a very bad situation. As far as a gov are governmental side. The Brazilian government needs to be doing far more on fortune they've. They've made their statements pretty clear. I'm how you can help as an individual definitely. Monitoring what you eat where it comes from under the the as was mentioned. Beef is a big industry down there. Daddy's that is one of the main reasons that you have a lot of clear cut a lot of where do you where you are you sure senior meet from where you sure seem you're palm oils from where you sourcing. Your wood from in many cases try to understand this we have purchasing powers individuals. I'm another thing that you can do personally to help the Amazon. You can definitely don't aids organizations as a number of great reinforce organizations. After National Geographic weird we're doing a lot of work down there and my project for example the Portland river project it's. He's one of those. And on top of that ought to see in my opinion I think one of the best things that we can do is actually go visit the Amazon. In Brazil itself for example. Not I'm not kidding about the seriously like if you look at the way a lot of the Amazon said there a lot of the narratives are on the Amazon it's cool being scary you know dark place. It's an amazing celebration of life after you leave the jungle it's. He knew others the world punishing sterile frankly I would strongly recommend to just go Masood and in seed this incredible site. You are tourist dollars there. Show people directly that leaves there the locals. That this place is worth protecting and it's worth putting your money there in the case of Brazil for example there's a spectacular place called a bunt and a where they where they've got this in Craig incredible. Jack war viewing station I'm that's just one of many places in Peru we have a ton of places where you can come explore the Amazon as well but again. No more we go down no more we show that these things that matter not just their voice is not just their posts. But in my opinion going down in person paying those flights changers based east. And truly experiencing this amazing world I think that that's that's one of the that the best things that we can lay directly. I like you saying that too because I was gonna ask you what can people do sense you know many people are so far away from this dongle but. I like I like those suggestions on actually visiting it so people can appreciate it. As much as you do on juries Rizzo. Right there in Miami Nat geo explore. We appreciate all of your feedback and information as is a very important stories a thank you for being with us today. Three.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.