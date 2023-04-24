National Security Council urges Americans stuck in Sudan to stay in place

The warning comes after a U.S. military team evacuated nearly 100 personnel from the U.S. Embassy in Sudan due to increased violence.

April 24, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live