The annual reading of names was pre-recorded, while smaller ceremonies were held with safety measures.

Cristina Martinez painted a mural on the 79th Floor of the WTC called "The Roots," which represents female empowerment and diversity.

Surviving 9/11 and COVID-19

John Feal, who was injured as a first responder at Ground Zero, never thought he’d have another experience that scared him like that until he caught COVID-19.