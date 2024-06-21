Netanyahu says video criticizing Biden administration was 'absolutely necessary'

In the video, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu accused the U.S. of withholding weapons from Israeli forces to use in the war with Hamas. ABC News' Tom Soufi Burridge reports from Tel Aviv.

June 21, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live