New fossil footprints suggest large relative of well-known velociraptor

"Our animal is on par with the way raptors are depicted by Hollywood," said paleontologist Dr. Scott Persons of the discovery.

April 26, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live