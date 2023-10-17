New video released by Hamas appears to show hostage being held in Gaza

Huda Imam, founder and former general director of the Center for Jerusalem Studies at al Quds University, joins correspondent James Longman to break down how the war escalated to this level.

October 17, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live