New Zealand welcomes 2025 with firework display

New Zealanders were amongst the first in the world to celebrate the arrival of 2025 with a fireworks display in Auckland.

December 31, 2024

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live