Transcript for News headlines today: Dec. 24, 2018

The death told rising in Indonesia after a tsunami there officials now say 373. People are confirmed dead. 14100 people hurt she sees in panel is there and says the volcano that set off the tsunami instilling brought to. Well a frantic rescue operation is now under way hit their warnings that the dangers still may not surpassed. This morning residents living in coastal areas are being told to stay away and not go home. Because of that they remorse tsunamis as a volcano continues to erupt. The president is speeding up the timeline to say goodbye to secretary of defense James Mattis instead of letting him stay till the end of February. The president now says not as will be replaced by the deputy Defense Secretary on New Year's Day. A spokesperson for the Supreme Court says justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is up and working as she recovers from cancer surgery. Ginsburg is at a hospital in New York City after surgery on Friday to remove tube wells in her left Juan. The holiday shopping season has been a good one MasterCard says in the home retail sales are up five point 2%. Compared to last year online sales jumped over EP percent to a record 110. Billion dollars. And don't worry kids the partial government shutdown will not affect how the US military track Santa Claus worldwide journey today. NORAD the North American aerospace defense command says it will contiguous 63 year tradition of following saint nick on Christmas Eve. She delivers gifts around the world. On this rob Marciano low and Merry Christmas from the ABC news weather center we are watching at Pacific storm that will be. He's our country to rest of this week already bring peace and those who helped me pass on I ninety typical travel there Washington with the chaining up. Heavy snow dropping his neck cascades and the errors. And even some rain snow. Across the mountains of Los Angeles does everybody get him to act across the West Coast in the intermountain west of salt city of Denver that pounds of the Rockies this nice. Cody snow for this year's. This thing gets the planes. It's really want itself but and so but again heavy rains. Texas across Louisiana and south and heart surgery. And in the rain snow line is going to be a tough call probably right around Minneapolis. And little farther south locally where does I'll. Usually over a foot as get into the latter part.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.