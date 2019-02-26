Transcript for Nicolas Maduro says the U.S. is fabricating a crisis

We turn now to the crisis in Venezuela to the stern a new message from the country's embattled president to the US. And a one on one interview with ABC news's Tom yeah I'm as Nicholas Madieu accuses the US government up fabricating a crisis. To start a war though not Mona coasts are obvious in Washington with the details. Morning Mona. Good morning can it in a rare interview Nicholas smuggled out tells ABC news that the US government quote. Once a war over oil it's been a months and president trump recognize opposition leader Juan why though as the legitimate president of Venezuela. Mother was military forces recently closed the country's border with Brazil. Which prevented US humanitarian aid shipments from entering the country and ignited violent and deadly clashes with the health are Tom yum that he believes the United States. Is preparing a military invasion to force him out of office. Who think the US wants to invade. Venezuela Laconia Peter particularly from the United States wants Venezuela's oil and they're willing to go to war for about oil total bear true everything the United States government has done is doomed for failure. They're trying to fabricate a crisis justify political escalation and in military intervention in Venezuela. To bring the war to South America people in that he'll that a powerful our movement came from the depths of the Venezuelan people weeping governing democratically for twenty years everything that we are. Everything that we have. We have because of the popular votes. Now this comes just hours after vice president Mike Pence met with one why they'll in Colombia. Pence announce an additional 56 million dollars in aid for Venezuelan citizens. And new sanctions on them the go to regime meanwhile overnight we learned a popular news anchor for Univision. Has now been released from custody in Venezuela Jorge Ramos says he and his crew were detained after questioning mother would I'm. About the lack of democracy in the humanitarian crisis in Venezuela. Ramos says the interview end and ended after he showed mother this video of young men in Venezuela so desperate for food. But they were eating out of the trash trucks out major European nations have joined the United States and recognizing one by they'll as the legitimate leader. And the UN Security Council plans to hold a hearing today to talk about this crisis Kenneth. The trump administration doing with. A number things on the foreign policy front this morning Mona thank you.

