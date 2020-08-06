Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}
Coming up next:
{{nextVideo.title}}
{{nextVideo.description}}
Skip to this video now
Transcript for Nightclub tries socially distanced post-coronavirus layout
Oh yeah.
This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.
{"duration":"1:50","description":"Dutch clubbers hit the dance floor as the Netherlands attempts to resume nightlife after the coronavirus outbreak.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"71137852","title":"Nightclub tries socially distanced post-coronavirus layout","url":"/International/video/nightclub-socially-distanced-post-coronavirus-layout-71137852"}