Nobel Prize for Physics awarded to 3 scientists

Three scientists have won the 2019 Nobel Prize in Physics for their work on understanding “Earth’s place in the cosmos” and the evolution of the universe.
0:36 | 10/08/19

Transcript for Nobel Prize for Physics awarded to 3 scientists
This year's prize goes for contributions. To our understanding. Of the evolution of the universe. And to -- place in the cost rules. The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences. Has today decided. To award the two fallout from nineteen Nobel prize in physics. When one half to James people's. For theoretical discoveries in physical cosmology. And the other half jointly to Michelle Emanuel and PTA kids don't. For the discovery of an exit planet orbiting solar tight stalk.

