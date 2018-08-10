Transcript for Nobel winner ignored good news, thinking it was a 'spam call'

Now we may have one of our new knoller knew laureates with us on the phone line but the rumor order there. Yes I am. Good morning good morning this is Dhahran Adamson who spoke we view about a half an hour ago and gave you because. News have you learned expect he's that you win the prize what was your reaction when you old to be snails. Thank you. Well right I cut I did I got call I got 2 phone call this morning. And I didn't answer either one because I thought it was some. Spam call so. I wasn't. I wasn't expecting it but it progress.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.