North Korea appears to be dismantling missile engine test sites

Some experts say this is an easy concession for Kim Jong Un because it's part of a space launch program, not a nuclear site.
0:51 | 07/24/18

Video Transcript
Transcript for North Korea appears to be dismantling missile engine test sites

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

