North Korea detonates DMZ guard posts at southern border

North Korea blew up 10 of its front-line guard posts in the Demilitarized Zone separating the two Koreas on Tuesday in accordance with agreements made with South Korea earlier this year.
0:42 | 11/20/18

North Korea detonates DMZ guard posts at southern border

