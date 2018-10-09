Transcript for North Korea's 70th anniversary celebration

I'm Martha Raddatz in Pyongyang North Korea over the past few days we have seen extravagant. And carefully choreographed events here. From a military parade that had tens of thousands of goose stepping North Korean troops per rating in front of Kim Jung on. To what is called the mass. Sunday evening. That is in this stadium of about a 150000. People and tens of thousands as many of the 100000. Performers it seemed like. But there was a message and all of this that the military parade Kim Jong you watch the entire thing from apart Jim Bob. Portraits of his father and grandfather did not display the Intercontinental ballistic missiles that he has in the past. Pre Singapore summit. So that was a strong message to Donald Trump that he didn't want to provoke him and of course president trump. Has thanked him for that saying it was. A positive step and at the mass games we also sought videotape of Kim Jung done. With South Korea's president moon -- in embracing. And talking about peace. That is not something a peace agreement of the US wants signed until nuclear weapons are gone. Here in North Korea but so far there is no evidence that that is happening according to US officials. Despite the goal of the summit. I'm Martha Raddatz for ABC news lives.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.