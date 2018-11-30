Transcript for North Korea's state television is going 'modern'

I'm shooting Cho pencil here at the bureau we monitored North Korean news every day old and this is a typical North Korea broadcast news. Anger always sits in his serious uptight posture and beaten and authoritarian check in style. The video I shot in technical conventional framing the editing mostly features a very simple cuts. Recently North Korean TV has been sporting a new luck. They're experimenting with in western waste to tell stories. Reporters go out in the field to show in town there flashy color students. In a more casual field. They talk to people in the streets and engaged with interviewees. In the past reporting from the field was rare. See how they're shooting technique has advance. They used drones and clips shot from various angles instead of their traditional fixed angle shots. For the first time we got a glimpse of their broadcast stations control room and new studio a bit more high tech would virtual reality. The new stud at times can be awkward. Here in the middle of the show an anchor pops in and says this urgent news just Cayman. This is all part of an effort to give viewers if you have a live broadcast. Of the style making changing but the content itself is still. Very much praised the great leader Kim Jong Ching Cho ABC news Seoul South Korea.

