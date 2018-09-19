Transcript for North and South Korean leaders meet for 3rd summit

Thanks ginger well ginger just took you last I'm going to take you east we have Joo hee Cho. At the summit of the Koreas Jimmy. Police said the two leaders of north and South Korea announced an agreement to expedite waste to work together to force he. A North Korea's Kim Jones says he will visit South Korea here in the near future but notable today Kim says he's ready to step down pit. Key nuclear production site is US makes reciprocal steps. So that was conditionally he did not specify what exactly those steps would be. Asked for missiles Kim will dismantle the engine sites and launch pad include tumbling. I also keep in mind that North Korea had. Many other missile test sites and is also suspected to have another secret nuclear facilities and small step scored. But no major concessions from the north analysts say. That's still president trump hailed the developments. Sweeting he is very exciting. Lisa.

