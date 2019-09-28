Northern lights dance brightly in the night sky

More
The celestial show illuminated in hues of green over Ivalo, Finland.
1:29 | 09/28/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Northern lights dance brightly in the night sky
Or. It. Yeah. Okay.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:29","description":"The celestial show illuminated in hues of green over Ivalo, Finland.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"65923605","title":"Northern lights dance brightly in the night sky","url":"/International/video/northern-lights-dance-brightly-night-sky-65923605"}