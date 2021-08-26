Transcript for 'A number of US service members' killed at Kabul airport: Pentagon

We just got a statement from John Kirby the Pentagon press text secretary talking about this morning's attack there outside cotton Kabul airport I'm just gonna read it directly was just handed to me we can confirm. That a number US service members were killed in today's complex attack at Kabul airport. A number of others are being treated for wounds we also know that a number of Afghans fell victim. To this heinous attack our thoughts and prayers. Go out to the loved ones and teammates of all those killed and injured. Make him at a bring you back again. Because. A you know. A number a number of these men and women serving in the US military and this is always. Very tough to hear when you hear. Yet just listing to Maggie it would all our troops are doing to get these refugees sits is safe harbor. And now we've got to go back in country in find out dissing the explosion the suicide bomber in deed. Killed. A number according to John Kirby of Arie US service members. He. This really takes this mission to a different level now. They have not only attacked. Their own people they attacked Americans Americans they're trying to get people out safely. And now we have a number of our own troops. Dead they are on the ground in Kabul. Yes I know we've been tracking American casualties in out of weird that there are actually. What killed in action it's it's obviously updated every American. I should take a moment Q consider. Right now their Ballinger being notified. What happened added it's going to be you know. The worst possible situation core lab. I think we should all are their service in all those that we talked about earlier that it really. Stepped up the biggest operation. In a most difficult. Circumstance can be cut that it is. Petition knows how dangerous we're leaving Afghanistan. Law and just what Afghanistan to likely to become. A haven for terrorist groups. Ought not only in the outskirts of Afghanistan but in the capital city. The end god this is what everybody was concerned about with the nutrition should precipitously withdraw it not leave a residual portion it looks like. Even before long gone even before all militants US citizen the group which rob. RTC and that put our god in prayer should be with the families of those. Sort of spending and women that were injured Jill. It also with. The eastern Afghan civilians that were killed simply trying to get into the airport. Why do they were tolls so that they can get out of that country. Safely. Absolutely those those Marines those US service members there at that gate and elsewhere are really. Putting their lives on the line. Nearly a 100000 people have gotten out of Afghanistan many through that airport thanks to the courage and sacrifice of the US military members there.

