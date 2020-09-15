By the Numbers: Apocalyptic events across the globe

More
Mother Nature’s wrath is on display with record-breaking fires, hurricanes, heat and Arctic melting.
1:10 | 09/15/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for By the Numbers: Apocalyptic events across the globe

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:10","description":"Mother Nature’s wrath is on display with record-breaking fires, hurricanes, heat and Arctic melting. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"73011872","title":"By the Numbers: Apocalyptic events across the globe","url":"/International/video/numbers-apocalyptic-events-globe-73011872"}