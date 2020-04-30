Transcript for By the numbers: Carbon dioxide emissions drop

Welcome back with much of the world on lockdown in recent weeks global energy use is at record lows and that means less carbon dioxide in the air. Let's take a look by the numbers. Global carbon dioxide emissions are at their lowest level in ten years according to the International Energy Agency with coal plants saying a big drop in used. That means a skies over many cities. Are a little bit clearer with CO2 emissions projected to drop 8% this year dropped six times as large as the previous record in 2009 during the last economic downturn. The report says global energy demand overall will likely be down 6% over the full year's stay at home restrictions and kept businesses shuttered. And the roads clear and with fewer drivers on our own gasoline use dropped by 5% in the first quarter demand for oil this month. He's also 29 million barrels a day lower than last year up 30% decline in a level not seen since 1995.

