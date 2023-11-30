By the Numbers: COP28 climate conference

A look at the numbers on global climate change as world leaders, scientists, and environmental advocates head to COP28 in Dubai to discuss the best ways to combat climate change in the years ahead.

November 30, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live