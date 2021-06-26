By the Numbers: Skull hints at new species of ancient human

More
A fossilized skull, referred to as “Dragon Man,” has scientists reexamining humankind’s family tree.
1:23 | 06/26/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for By the Numbers: Skull hints at new species of ancient human

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:23","description":"A fossilized skull, referred to as “Dragon Man,” has scientists reexamining humankind’s family tree.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"78501043","title":"By the Numbers: Skull hints at new species of ancient human","url":"/International/video/numbers-skull-hints-species-ancient-human-78501043"}