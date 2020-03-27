Nurse breaks down as he refuses his son’s hug after work

More
A Saudi nurse falls to the ground in tears as he is forced to refuse a hug from his son after returning from work during the coronavirus outbreak.
0:11 | 03/27/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Nurse breaks down as he refuses his son’s hug after work

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:11","description":"A Saudi nurse falls to the ground in tears as he is forced to refuse a hug from his son after returning from work during the coronavirus outbreak.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"69847927","title":"Nurse breaks down as he refuses his son’s hug after work","url":"/International/video/nurse-breaks-refuses-sons-hug-work-69847927"}