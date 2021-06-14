Officials work to contain oil spill threatening coast of Corsica

More
Fishing and swimming have been suspended locally as authorities reassess the situation on the French coast.
2:20 | 06/14/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Officials work to contain oil spill threatening coast of Corsica
Okay. Clean and. Oh. Okay. Yeah. I. And. Oh yeah. Okay. I.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"2:20","description":"Fishing and swimming have been suspended locally as authorities reassess the situation on the French coast.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"78274560","title":"Officials work to contain oil spill threatening coast of Corsica","url":"/International/video/officials-work-oil-spill-threatening-coast-corsica-78274560"}