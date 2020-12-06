Orangutan celebrates 50th birthday

More
Puteri the orangutan marked her 50th birthday at the Perth Zoo, which celebrated with a birthday banner and lots of nuts and fruit.
0:23 | 06/12/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Orangutan celebrates 50th birthday
Oh yeah. Yeah yeah.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:23","description":"Puteri the orangutan marked her 50th birthday at the Perth Zoo, which celebrated with a birthday banner and lots of nuts and fruit.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"71223121","title":"Orangutan celebrates 50th birthday","url":"/International/video/orangutan-celebrates-50th-birthday-71223121"}