Orangutan tries on safari visitor's dropped sunglasses

More
Orangutan tries on woman’s sunglasses after safari park visitor drops her shades into an enclosure during a trip.
0:49 | 08/03/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Orangutan tries on safari visitor's dropped sunglasses
And youth. Other broken. Foot. Lou good if you. On the move. I.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:49","description":"Orangutan tries on woman’s sunglasses after safari park visitor drops her shades into an enclosure during a trip.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"79238804","title":"Orangutan tries on safari visitor's dropped sunglasses","url":"/International/video/orangutan-safari-visitors-dropped-sunglasses-79238804"}