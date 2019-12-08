Ostrich on the loose runs through busy streets

More
Surveillance footage shows an ostrich running freely through the streets of China's Yunnan province after getting startled by visitors and escaping its keeper's home.
0:36 | 08/12/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Ostrich on the loose runs through busy streets

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:36","description":"Surveillance footage shows an ostrich running freely through the streets of China's Yunnan province after getting startled by visitors and escaping its keeper's home.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"64920646","title":"Ostrich on the loose runs through busy streets","url":"/International/video/ostrich-loose-runs-busy-streets-64920646"}