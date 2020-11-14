Outrage as Armenia concedes defeat in battle with Azerbaijan

ABC News’ Patrick Reevell reports on the century-old conflict over the contested region of Nagorno-Karabakh, with recent fighting leaving thousands dead, and countless ethnic Armenians displaced.
4:12 | 11/14/20

Outrage as Armenia concedes defeat in battle with Azerbaijan

