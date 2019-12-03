Owner of historic German garden gnome company prepares to retire

More
One of the last traditional garden gnome manufacturers in Germany is preparing to retire, and is likely to leave the business without a successor.
0:49 | 03/12/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Owner of historic German garden gnome company prepares to retire
It's.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":61636953,"title":"Owner of historic German garden gnome company prepares to retire","duration":"0:49","description":"One of the last traditional garden gnome manufacturers in Germany is preparing to retire, and is likely to leave the business without a successor.","url":"/International/video/owner-historic-german-garden-gnome-company-prepares-retire-61636953","section":"International","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2019 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.