What we know about the pagers that exploded in Lebanon and Syria

Javed Ali, former senior director for counterterrorism on the White House National Security Council, says this plan is “opening up Pandora’s box” for terrorist groups.

September 18, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live