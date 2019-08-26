Palestinian rocket intercepted by Israel's missile defense system at music festival

Many festivalgoers fled the scene in panic.
08/26/19

Video Transcript
Transcript for Palestinian rocket intercepted by Israel's missile defense system at music festival
And those are not fireworks and Israel there was a Palestinian rockets being intercepted by Israel's missile defense system. Gaza border to of the rockets were destroyed many here the third cause no damage or injuries mean in the crowd plants and.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

