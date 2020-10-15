Paragliding with vultures in Spain

More
A paragliding instructor showcases "parahawking” -- soaring in tandem with a trained vulture that "guides" paragliders.
0:45 | 10/15/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Paragliding with vultures in Spain
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:45","description":"A paragliding instructor showcases \"parahawking” -- soaring in tandem with a trained vulture that \"guides\" paragliders.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"73633127","title":"Paragliding with vultures in Spain","url":"/International/video/paragliding-vultures-spain-73633127"}