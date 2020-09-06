Paris zoo reopens after three-month closure due to COVID-19

Paris's zoo reopened after a three-month closure due to COVID-19, with 62 new residents -- including baboons, Humboldt penguins and flamingos -- who were born during the shutdown.
1:20 | 06/09/20

