-
Now Playing: NYC bird watcher Christian Cooper turns racist confrontation into graphic novel
-
Now Playing: Swan rescued from storm drain
-
Now Playing: Trump vows to ban TikTok, WeChat
-
Now Playing: Authorities warn about mosquitoes spreading Eastern equine encephalitis virus
-
Now Playing: Australian safari staff scare tourists with crocodile prank
-
Now Playing: Conservation officers capture and free bear into wild
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Update: Russia calls new evidence in alleged Navalny poisoning ‘absurd’
-
Now Playing: Justice for Breonna Taylor, wildfires, 9/11 memorialized: The Week in Photos
-
Now Playing: Pet parents reunite with their fur babies after massive explosion separated them
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Prime: Thursday, September 17, 2020
-
Now Playing: The Rundown: Top headlines today: Sept. 17, 2020
-
Now Playing: By the Numbers: COVID-19 cases growing again worldwide
-
Now Playing: New video released of Alexei Navalny's hotel room as colleagues gather evidence
-
Now Playing: Man flies through sea arch using jet suit
-
Now Playing: Flying car hovers over Istanbul
-
Now Playing: Netflix's 'Cuties' accused of inappropriateness
-
Now Playing: Smoke covers US, India battles COVID-19, saving koalas: World in Photos, Sept. 17
-
Now Playing: Penguins enjoy playtime at aquarium in Australia
-
Now Playing: New clue in the near-fatal poisoning of Russian opposition leader, Alexey Navalny