Passenger plane crashes during takeoff in Nepal, killing 18, aviation officials say

The flight’s pilot survived, the aviation authority said, identifying him as Captain Manish Rana Shakya. He was transported to a local hospital with critical injuries, officials said.

July 24, 2024

