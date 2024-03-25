UN passes Gaza cease-fire resolution

A U.N. resolution calling for an immediate cease-fire in Gaza passed on Monday 14-0, with the United States abstaining. In response, Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu canceled a trip to Washington.

March 25, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live