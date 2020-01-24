Patients crowd Wuhan’s Red Cross hospital

Staff wearing hazmat suits are seen walking past what appear to be covered bodies lying on the floor.
01/24/20

Comments
Video Transcript
Transcript for Patients crowd Wuhan’s Red Cross hospital
This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

