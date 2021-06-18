24/7 Coverage of Breaking News and Live Events.

Return to Live Coverage

Penguins born at Peru zoo

The Huachipa Zoo in Lima welcomed eight baby Humboldt penguins in July and is expecting six more additions in October.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live