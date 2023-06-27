Pentagon pledges $500 million for Ukraine security aid package

ABC News’ Mick Mulroy breaks down the latest on the war in Ukraine and how additional funding could help Ukranian air and land defenses.

June 27, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live