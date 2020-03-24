Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}
Coming up next:
{{nextVideo.title}}
{{nextVideo.description}}
Skip to this video now
Transcript for People in Alexandria, Egypt, join together in prayer from their balconies
A okay. It. And okay.
This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.
{"duration":"3:00","description":"Some locals then continued onto the city's streets, drawing criticism on social media.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"69771989","title":"People in Alexandria, Egypt, join together in prayer from their balconies","url":"/International/video/people-alexandria-egypt-join-prayer-balconies-69771989"}