Transcript for People battle to return humpback whale to ocean

You can get. They've done. Rated pic is threatened because. Obviously this guy wrote that he is gonna break your leg and it. If they went to profession and didn't. Get him back and. A it's. He. A yeah. Okay. Did. And couldn't. Broke it. Yeah. Yeah. Yeah yeah. Even. Okay.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.