People flee into sea to escape Greek wildfires

More
Video shows dozens of people who fled into the sea to escape wildfires that swept through the Greek resort of Mati
0:42 | 07/29/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for People flee into sea to escape Greek wildfires
I'm. And what.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":56906011,"title":"People flee into sea to escape Greek wildfires","duration":"0:42","description":"Video shows dozens of people who fled into the sea to escape wildfires that swept through the Greek resort of Mati","url":"/International/video/people-flee-sea-escape-greek-wildfires-56906011","section":"International","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.