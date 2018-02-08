People gather in Norway to watch 'Mission: Impossible - Fallout'

More
Here's a look at the top photos from around the globe.
1:46 | 08/02/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for People gather in Norway to watch 'Mission: Impossible - Fallout'
It it. Yeah. I. To. I. A it. Yeah. You. Yeah. And. Yeah. It's amazing isn't. Yeah. It. He a.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":56989330,"title":"People gather in Norway to watch 'Mission: Impossible - Fallout'","duration":"1:46","description":"Here's a look at the top photos from around the globe. ","url":"/International/video/people-gather-norway-watch-mission-impossible-fallout-56989330","section":"International","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.