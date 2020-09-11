Three people hospitalized after shooting on the Las Vegas Strip

More
Plus, tension escalates in Thailand as video shows police spraying demonstrators with a water cannon as they approach the Grand Palace.
0:35 | 11/09/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Three people hospitalized after shooting on the Las Vegas Strip

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:35","description":"Plus, tension escalates in Thailand as video shows police spraying demonstrators with a water cannon as they approach the Grand Palace. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"74099159","title":"Three people hospitalized after shooting on the Las Vegas Strip ","url":"/International/video/people-hospitalized-shooting-las-vegas-strip-74099159"}